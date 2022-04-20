South Indian cinema is set to dominate Bollywood

The Southern cinema industry will soon outperform Bollywood. Film analytics believe that if box office revenues were taken as a yardstick to measure the success then southern films are already doing better than the Bollywood industry.

South Indian movies have their style when it comes to choosing stories. The research makes sure that the screening does not go haywire from reality. Apart from some Masala content, their stories are impeccable. Even if they are showcasing Masala, the audience gets the sense from the trailer itself. Basically, before entering the movie hall, the audience knows whether the movie is entertainment or will it be message-oriented.

The 21st century has witnessed the astronomical adaption of technology in cinemas. While most of the industries are still trying to chalk out a formula, South Indian movie industry is leading the charge. It was evident in the way VFX was used in Baahubali. South Indian movies use technology to integrate with real life. There is little to no contortion of observable reality while using technology.

For the longest time, Bollywood’s most masaledaar offerings were either direct remakes or inspired by South cinema. Now people are just attracted and interested in original storylines without any remakes