Rhea Chakraborty looks sizzling bright in the latest shoot

Rhea Chakraborty is one actress who has always seen spreading the charm of her positivity while discovering layers of her personality differently. While the actress keeps on sharing her beautiful photos with her fans, she is back with another one capturing morning sunshine at its best.

Taking to her social media, Rhea shared a beautiful picture as she set in the morning sunlight while she truly win hearts with her alluring pose. She added a caption writing –

“You may write me down in history With your bitter, twisted lies, You may trod me in the very dirt But still, like dust, I’ll rise. – Maya Angelou”

With her most famous hashtag, #rhenew, Rhea has been sharing her beautiful pictures while she also explores her thoughts of discovering a new personality within herself.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.