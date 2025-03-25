‘Resident Playbook’ teaser: Rookie residents navigate demanding lives

TvN has dropped the new teaser for the awaited drama, ‘Resident Playbook.’ The drama is a spin-off of the hit medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The original drama not only emphasised the trials of medical professionals but also how they foster strong bonds of friendship. The doctors also have their own music band where they let their creativity loose. Promising another endearing watch, the spin-off introduces rookie ob-gyn residents who learn the ropes and form life-long connections. The new teaser shows how these young residents try to find moments for themselves in between their demanding roles.

On March 12, the makers of ‘Resident Playbook’ announced its premiere date for April 12 alongside a teaser. It features the four first-year ob-gyn residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongro branch. It features the name tags of Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji). Now, they have dropped another glimpse into the slated show.

Advertisement



The teaser reveals how the new residents are full of energy as they radiate joy and positivity. While working they constantly make mistakes and keep saying “I am sorry” to their seniors. The tough life at the hospital often drains them and pushes them to tears. As they grapple to keep things balanced, they have the support of the senior doctors who mentor them. Their journey is filled with challenges and laughter as they form meaningful bonds. The residents try to have fun in between their duties and develop strong friendships. The rollercoaster ride of the rookies promises to be an endearing watch, capturing the demands of their profession.

Also Read: Kim Sae Ron’s ex makes shocking revelations! Denies Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in her death

Given the success of ‘Hospital Playlist,’ fans await to witness the new chapter in Yulje Medical Centre. The teasers for the upcoming show also promise to keep the essence of the mothership title intact. ‘Resident Playbook’ will premiere on April 12.