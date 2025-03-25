Kim Sae Ron’s ex makes shocking revelations! Denies Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in her death

The Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun scandal is getting deeper every day. Following the actress’ demise, a row of allegations against the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor mounts. Following reports stating that she was secretly married to an American businessman and was pregnant, Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend makes shocking claims. He reveals that the actress’ husband (then boyfriend) was abusive and controlling. Moreover, he claims that Soo Hyun had no involvement in her death.

Context recap

The actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST of financial misconduct and not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal. While his agency has been releasing detailed statements refuting the claims with evidence, there is no relief.

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend speaks up

As per Koreaboo, Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend spoke to THE FACT and revealed details about her last days. He claimed that Sae-Ron tied the knot in early 2025 after meeting her husband in November 2024. However, they had a strained relationship as her husband abused her both physically and verbally. Her boyfriend was her only source of comfort and support back then. However, this didn’t go down well with her husband who got even more furious.

Advertisement

Revelations about the husband

He blames her husband for inflicting abuse upon Sae Ron. The actress’ ex-boyfriend also released a series of their text exchanges including a message between Sae Ron and her husband. The chats revealed her husband’s nationality and abusive nature.

In one of the exchanges between the two men, her husband (then boyfriend) reached out to her boyfriend via Instagram. “This is Sae Ron’s boyfriend. Stop getting in touch with her again and don’t even think about seeing her again. This is my final warning. I know you met up with her on Christmas Eve and Christmas. I’m holding back, even though I want to kill you, so I’m blocking you. Just please, f*** off you useless piece of s***.”

Meanwhile, recently, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho released a voice recording between Kim Sae Ron and an agency representative, identified as “Person A.” In the call, Sae Ron talked about a wedding post which she instantly deleted. In the recording, Sae Ron clarified that she did not upload the wedding pictures herself. On the other hand, her boyfriend did it. The agency official was concerned about media attention. The official asked, “How can you get married when he’s not the guy I saw at Christmas? Are you sure you’re married?”

Subsequently, Kim Sae Ron admitted, “I met my ex-boyfriend, broke up, and told him I had a new boyfriend. I wasn’t going to get married, but I got pregnant. I got rid of the baby. He threatened me with the baby, so I got married.” Moreover, Sae Ron also stated that her husband was a Korean-American and he worked at a big US corporation.

Kim Sae Ron’s message to her ex-boyfriend

Coming back to the report, the ex also revealed an exchange with Sae Ron. She wrote to him, “I started seeing him in November. At first, I couldn’t share it and you were constantly having a difficult time. I was struggling and couldn’t rely on you. The truth is, I was lonely and I needed someone who would be there to listen to me and help me solve my problems. But that [help] was temporary. Later on, he began leaking my KakaoTalk messages and photos, hacked into my Instagram, hit me, and cursed at me. I was so scared, that’s why I couldn’t break up with him. I was always afraid that you would be hurt because of me, so I said we should break up.”

Moreover, during his interview, the ex-boyfriend also revealed that Sae Ron’s family did not care about her mental, emotional, and physical struggles.

He denies Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in Kim Sae Ron’s death

The late actress’ ex-boyfriend also rebuffed claims that Kim Soo Hyun was behind her death. He said, “As someone who knew Sae Ron better than anyone else, it’s absurd to me that her aunt suddenly appears, claims to be part of her bereaved family, and is now pushing the narrative that Kim Sae Ron died because of Kim Soo Hyun. Why do you think her biological parents aren’t the ones stepping forward? Don’t you think it might be because they are the ones she wanted to escape from?”

Additionally, he added, “How can a daughter get married without her family knowing? I can understand, though. The fact that none of them knew about her getting married to the New York man proves how little communication there was between them. They hardly cared when she was alive. But now that she’s gone, they’re digging up a relationship from years ago with a famous actor? There has to be an ulterior motive behind this. I’ve never met Kim Soo Hyun, but I can only imagine how wronged he must feel, getting so much backlash just because he’s a popular celebrity.”

For details on the controversy, follow thread: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency issues statement addressing allegations involving Kim Sae Ron