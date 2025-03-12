‘Resident Playbook’: ‘Hospital Playlist’ spin-off announces premiere

TvN recently dropped the poster and teaser of ‘Resident Playbook.’ The drama is a spin-off of the hit medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The original drama not only emphasised the trials of medical professionals but also how they foster strong bonds of friendship. The doctors also have their own music band where they let their creativity loose. Promising another endearing watch, the spin-off introduces rookie ob-gyn residents who learn the ropes and form life-long connections. Now, the makers have announced the premiere date and dropped another riveting teaser.

On March 12, the makers of ‘Resident Playbook’ officially announced its premiere date for April 12. Moreover, they released a new teaser. It features the four first-year ob-gyn residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongro branch. It features the name tags of Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji).

The latest clip showcases the rookie residents getting urgent texts as they go about their duties. This highlights the demanding nature of their profession. Additionally, as they get ready to dig into their meals, an emergency alarm goes off. Without second thoughts, they rush to aid. The upcoming show promises that while it will capture the nuances of their profession, the show will retain the signature charm and bonding portrayed in ‘Hospital Playlist.’

Alongside, the new teaser, the makers also teased the details of the new chapter of Yulje Medical Centre. “Through the journey of growth of these main characters who start out lacking knowledge, skill, and confidence, we aim to tell a relatable story that resonates with all newcomers to the workforce. As they face challenges in an unfamiliar environment, each character will grow at their own pace, and we hope viewers will look forward to their journey.”