Byeon Woo Seok and IU respond to reports of stepping down from upcoming drama

Fans have been waiting for one of the most tantalising pairings to come through for a royal romance drama. Last year, reports surfaced that ‘Lovely Runner’ star Byeon Woo Seok and ‘Hotel Del Luna’ star IU are teaming up for the upcoming drama ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince.’ However, recently word emerged that the two are stepping down from the drama. Subsequently, their agencies have issued statements clarifying the reports.

On March 28, a media outlet reported that Byeon Woo Seok and IU recently informed the production team of the MBC drama of their intention to step down from the project. The report stated that their decision was over the failure to reach an agreement regarding the drama’s distribution. However, soon their agencies issued statements. They iterated that they are set to lead ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince.’ Byeon Woo Seok’s agency VARO Entertainment said, “Byeon Woo Seok has not stepped down from ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince.’ He will star in the drama as planned.” IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment issued, “The rumors about IU stepping down from ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince’ are not true. She is preparing for the project well.”

The drama will focus on Lee Ahn (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has little despite being a titled prince. He is the king’s second son but his power is only on paper. Opposite him is Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is a commoner in status. She is the second daughter of a chaebol family, which owns the largest conglomerate in Korea. Sung Hee Joo leads a seemingly perfect life until her path crosses with Prince Lee Ahn. Soon, her commoner status stirs problems money cannot solve. The teasing storyline has already stoked fans’ curiosities who can’t wait to witness the chemistry between the two stars. Fans can expect the title to release in the latter half of 2025.