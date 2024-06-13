Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ hits 100M views

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are over the moon as their song “Ve Haaniyaan” hits a whopping 100 million views on YouTube! The power couple, known for their incredible chemistry on and off-screen, couldn’t contain their excitement as they celebrated this remarkable milestone achieved by their production house, Dreamiyata Music.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Ravi and Sargun expressed their gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support. They reminisced about the humble beginnings of Dreamiyata Music, which they launched on their 10th anniversary with nothing but a strong belief in their vision. Now, seeing their very first song cross the 100 million views mark organically is nothing short of a dream come true for them.

The success of “Ve Haaniyaan” not only speaks volumes about Ravi and Sargun’s talent but also serves as a testament to the growing influence of Dreamiyata Music in the music industry. Fans have been pouring in their love for the song from all corners of the world, propelling it to greater heights with each passing day. And the excitement doesn’t stop there – the duo has teased some big announcements on the horizon, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what’s next from Team Dreamiyata Music.

But that’s not all! In addition to their musical triumphs, Ravi and Sargun are also celebrating the success of their film ‘Tacit.’ Despite being made on a shoestring budget, the film has received accolades both in India and the UK, proving that passion and determination can triumph against all odds. And to top it off, ‘Tacit’ has been selected for an upcoming film festival in Los Angeles, further solidifying Ravi and Sargun’s status as forces to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

As Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta continue to ride the wave of success, one thing is clear – their journey is far from over. With their unwavering dedication and the love and support of their fans, there’s no limit to what they can achieve. So here’s to Ravi, Sargun, and Team Dreamiyata Music – may their future endeavors be as bright and promising as their past successes!