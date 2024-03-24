Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta celebrate 1000 episodes of ‘Udaariyaan’

Celebrations are in order as the dynamic duo of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta reach a monumental milestone in their television journey with their show “Udaariyaan” hitting the remarkable mark of 1000 episodes! Since its debut on March 15, 2021, “Udaariyaan” has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, not only renowned for their acting prowess but also for their successful foray into production, have left an indelible mark on the television landscape with “Udaariyaan.” The show has resonated deeply with viewers, thanks to its talented cast and the creative genius of its producers.

From the outset, “Udaariyaan” has been showered with love and appreciation from viewers and critics alike. The show’s compelling narrative and engaging characters have kept audiences hooked, making it a household favorite. With a talented ensemble cast led by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, and others, “Udaariyaan” has continued to raise the bar for quality television content.

Apart from their success with “Udaariyaan,” Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have further showcased their versatility and entrepreneurial spirit with their music label, Dreamiyata Music. The label has churned out chart-topping hits like “Vehaaniyaan,” winning the hearts of music lovers across the globe.

In addition to their professional achievements, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s personal bond and dedication to their craft have earned them admiration and respect from fans and peers alike. Sargun Mehta’s recent venture, “Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri,” opposite Gippy Grewal, further solidifies her status as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.

As “Udaariyaan” continues to enthrall audiences with its compelling storytelling and unforgettable characters, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s milestone of 1000 episodes stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in television production. Here’s to many more milestones and successes for this powerhouse couple!