Aditi Rawat opens up about role in ‘Udaariyaan’

Aditi Rawat, renowned for her roles in hit series like ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini’ and ‘Made in Heaven’, delved into her latest character portrayal in ‘Udaariyaan’ in a recent interview. Despite playing a negative role, Aditi emphasized the depth of her character’s backstory, justifying her actions and demeanor.

In her own words, Aditi described her character’s introduction as a blend of negativity and positivity, rooted in a compelling emotional narrative. She highlighted the poignant element of her character’s separation from her daughter and her quest for vengeance on behalf of her brother, aspects she deeply relates to on an emotional level.

Reflecting on her experience collaborating with Ravie and Sargun’s Dreamyata Productions, Aditi expressed sheer enthusiasm, describing it as an incredible journey.

Turning to the show itself, Aditi remarked on the immense popularity of Punjabi dramas, attributing it to the authentic portrayal and the backdrop of Punjab. She noted that this setting adds an extra layer of authenticity, resonating deeply with audiences.

Celebrating a significant milestone, the show recently marked its 1000th episode—a remarkable achievement in the television industry. Aditi Rawat attributed this success to the evolving tastes of viewers, emphasizing that modern audiences are quick to abandon shows that fail to captivate them. She contrasted this with the past, where series often endured for years regardless of their reception. Additionally, she applauded the industry for providing opportunities to fresh talent, allowing new faces to shine on television screens.

In summary, Aditi Rawat’s insights shed light on the intricate layers of her character in ‘Udaariyaan’, while also offering perspective on the evolving landscape of television entertainment. With a blend of emotional depth and industry observations, her words offer a captivating glimpse into the world behind the scenes of a beloved television drama.