Rashmika Mandanna’s first look in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera to release on July 5th

Get ready for a cinematic treat! On July 5th, the first official look of Rashmika Mandanna in the much-anticipated social drama Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera will be unveiled. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, known for his national award-winning works, this film is generating a lot of buzz across India.

The excitement is palpable as a teaser poster has already been released, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. The poster features Rashmika in a striking pink suit, pulling a suitcase in a seemingly desolate setting. This image has sparked curiosity and heightened the anticipation for the full reveal.

Rashmika’s look is not the only one creating waves. Earlier, the first looks of other key actors, Dhanush and King Nagarjuna Akkineni, were also released and received with great enthusiasm from audiences nationwide. The film promises a stellar cast, including these heavyweights along with Jim Sarbh, ensuring a powerhouse of performances.

‘Kubera’ is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. This pan-India film is being shot in multiple languages, specifically Tamil and Telugu, aiming to reach a broad audience across the country.

Sekhar Kammula’s direction, combined with an ensemble cast and a gripping storyline, positions ‘Kubera’ as one of the most awaited films of the year. The unveiling of Rashmika’s look is just the beginning of what promises to be a captivating journey into the world of ‘Kubera’.

As we count down to July 5th, the excitement continues to build. Rashmika Mandanna, known for her versatility and charm, is set to mesmerize audiences once again. Stay tuned for the full reveal and prepare to be enthralled by the magic of Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera.