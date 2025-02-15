Aparshakti Khurana set to host the IIFA Digital Awards in Jaipur

Aparshakti Khurana is a man of many talents. From acting and singing to hosting, his versatility never fails to amaze. Following a successful spree of acting stints including ‘Stree 2,’ and ‘Berlin,’ he is returning to hosting duties with the IIFA Digital Awards. Fans can get ready to be in awe of his wit and charm as he gears up to bring in the awaited awards. The event is going to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Taking to social media, the actor dropped the news, sending fans into a frenzy.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)



Sharing the poster, he penned a caption expressing his enthusiasm. Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Rajasthaannnnn! We comingggg. Absolutely thrilled to host the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards for the premiere edition in the royal city of Jaipur! Don’t miss this majestic celebration on the 8th and 9th of March 2025 at JECC, Jaipur!”

Hosting has always been a natural skill for Apar who has previously anchored several IIFA events alongside several other programmes. What makes him stand out is his energetic stage presence, wit, charm, and admirable persona, making him one of the finest hosts.

Also Read: ‘Ramayana’ actor Ravi Dubey calls co-star Ranbir Kapoor an ‘elder brother’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti had a stellar 2024 with several hits. These include the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree 2.’ The film also starred Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Moreover, Apar also delivered the thrilling OTT film ‘Berlin’ and the music video of ‘Zaroor.’ 2025 also started off with a bang for the actor with his new music video ‘Sohna Mukhda’ which was well received by netizens. Moving ahead, Aparshakti has ‘Badtameez Gill’ in the pipeline opposite Vaani Kapoor. The project also stars Paresh Rawal. Moreover, he will also feature in the highly anticipated documentary ‘Finding Ram.’