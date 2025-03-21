Rashmika Mandanna always finds a way to workout

Rashmika Mandanna’s social media feed is proof that the diva loves to sweat it out in the gym.

As part of her ongoing series, ‘no one can stop me from doing the things I love’, the ‘Animal’ actress once again shared her love for fitness on Instagram.

Rashmika dropped some post-workout pictures, flaunting her abs and infectious smile.

She penned in the caption, “No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state… I will always find a way to workout….Ps: no one can stop me from doing the things I looooooveeee..part – 2.”

Prior to this, Rashmika talked about her love for food as part one of the series, ‘no one can stop me from doing the things I love’.

She was seen relishing what seemed to be a mango pudding. The ‘Pushpa’ actress looked stylish in a black tank top with blue denim as she treated her sweet tooth.

“No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part – 1!”, Rashmika shared the caption.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the highly-awaited “Sikandar”.

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, “Sikandar” has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Salman and Rashmika as the leads, the cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

The film marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”.

“Sikandar” is slated to reach the cinema halls on March 31st on Eid al-Fitr.

Over and above this, Rashmika will also be a part of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “Thama”.

Made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame, “Thama” revolves around a relentless historian who delves into ancient texts, unraveling chilling truths about local vampire legends, as supernatural forces awaken. This quest not only unearths history but also ignites a battle for the town’s very soul.