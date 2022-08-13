Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police for his controversial nude photoshoot

The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh has always been the talk of the town for his weird and quirky fashion statements. On a recent photoshoot with an international magazine, the actor stripped off his attire and posed naked.

A complaint has been filed against him for hurting women’s sentiments and the actor has been called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police on August 22.

As the actor’s controversial pictures went viral, several complaints against him

were logged. Last month an FIR was registered against Ranveer Singh by an

NGO alleging that the actor is hurting women’s sentiments.

The police have registered the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act (ITA).

The actor is summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning on August 22 because he is currently not in Mumbai and will return back on August 16