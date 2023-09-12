Ranveer Singh congratulates PM Modi for success of India’s G20 presidency

Several Bollywood celebrities praised Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful presidency of G20.

Actor Ranveer Singh, whose recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enjoyed success at the box office, has also congratulated the Prime Minister.

The actor took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of PM Modi from the G20 Summit. He captioned the picture “Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

The summit, hosted under India’s presidency of the G20, was attended by heads of state and delegates from across the world. The event, for which the city was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the summit.

Notably, throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda.

India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

PM Modi stated that India’s G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it became “People’s G20” and crores of Indians were connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial film ‘Don 3’ which will hit the theatres in 2025.