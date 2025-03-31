Ranveer Allahbadia makes a comeback: Mixed reactions flood social media

Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has returned to content creation after a highly controversial episode of India’s Got Latent. His comeback video has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some welcoming him back while others refuse to forgive him.

About the controversy

Earlier this year, during an episode of India’s Got Latent hosted by comedian Samay Raina, Allahbadia asked a contestant a highly inappropriate question. The remark led to an immediate social media backlash, multiple police complaints, and even legal trouble.

The Assam Police filed an FIR against him, citing sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The case eventually reached the Supreme Court of India, which granted him protection from arrest but criticized him for his lack of responsibility. The court also barred him from leaving the country and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Ranveer’s apology & the internet’s reaction

After weeks of silence, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his words were inappropriate. He promised to be more mindful of his content and announced the return of his podcast, The Ranveer Show.

However, the internet remains divided.

Some users are excited about his return:

“So happy to see you back!!.”

Another one wrote, “More power to you bro.”

But others are far from forgiving:

– “Ranveer, your apology rings hollow. You’ll always be remembered for that disgusting remark.”

“People used to look to you as you used to bring the best of our ancient culture. Now people see through the facade, it’s all for clicks.”

“What you did is not acceptable at all.”

What next for Ranveer Allahbadia?

Despite the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia remains one of India’s most influential digital creators. His comeback video suggests he’s ready to move past the scandal, but the internet doesn’t forget easily. Whether he can rebuild his reputation or remain a polarizing figure is something only time will tell.