What comes after AI-generated Ghibli? The future of AI in animation

The Ghibli-style viral sensation generated by AI has mesmerized social media with controversy on technology and animation. While the stunning AI-created visuals have won praise, they also create more existential questions on the future of animation, storytelling, and filmmaking in the artificial intelligence era.

With improving AI software, next after Ghibli-style AI art? See what AI holds in store for the creative landscape.

1. AI-generated full animation

AI has already proven it can replicate hand-drawn illustration techniques, but the next big leap is producing full animated sequences. OpenAI’s Sora and Runway’s Gen-2 are currently pushing the frontiers of AI-driven video creation, generating photorealistic video from written descriptions.

As such technologies progress, we could see AI animators that can produce fully developed short films or even full-length movies.

AI animation would significantly reduce production time and expense, allowing independent animators to produce high-quality animations without requiring massive studios. This does have a bearing on the future of traditional animators, however, as AI will automate some aspects of their work.

2. AI-directed films

Imagine a film that is completely conceptualized, story-boarded, and directed by AI. While human directors are still the champions, AI-enabled direction is taking off. Algos already have the ability to read scripts, provide cinematic frames, and even predict audience reactions based on data-driven insights.

As artificial intelligence-generated art flows forward, social media has recently been flooded with #AI-generated images copying the idiosyncratic style of hand-drawings that are characteristic of #StudioGhibli.https://t.co/69wDDZ1jYn#Ghibli #trending #ghiblistyle… — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 31, 2025

Experimental AI movie projects have been made, resulting in short films with very little human intervention. In the near future, large studios can drive-test AI filmmaking, potentially co-directing with human directors to create new hybrid movies.

But still looming is the question: Can AI truly get and replicate the emotional depth that human directors are capable of infusing into storytelling?

3. AI storytelling & scriptwriting

Artificial Intelligence is already disrupting the scriptwriting business, with software such as ChatGPT and Sudowrite assisting screenwriters in crafting narratives. AI can read genre trends, generate plot twists, and even rewrite dialogue in the voice of a specific director.

While AI-generated scripts will never surpass human creativity, they could prove to be a revolutionary tool for filmmakers, supporting brainstorming, dialogue refining, and even adaptive storytelling—where stories modify in real-time based on viewer preferences.

4. AI voice acting & music composition

Another revolutionizer is the innovation of AI-generated voice acting and music composition. AI models are now able to synthesize voice, impersonating famous actors or creating entirely new performances. It is already being used in video games, cartoon shows, and even dubbing work.

Similarly, AI-generated music is transforming film scoring. Tools like AIVA and OpenAI’s Jukebox can compose original soundtracks tailored to specific moods and scenes.

While traditional composers and voice actors remain irreplaceable for their human touch, AI offers a cost-effective alternative for indie creators.

5. Hyper-personalized AI content

Perhaps the most fascinating but controversial possibility is AI-generated content tailored to individual tastes. Imagine an animated series that adapts to your interests—altering the story, pace and even visual style based on your watching history and tastes. AI can dynamically personalize content, offering each viewer a unique experience.

This concept is already being experimented with in interactive fiction, where AI rewrites stories based on viewer response.

If taken further, AI-generated entertainment would be entirely customizable films, where viewers dictate character development, endings, and even visual direction.

AI: A tool or a replacement?

While AI’s role in animation and filmmaking is expanding, many industry experts believe it should be used as a tool rather than a replacement for human creativity. AI can streamline workflows, assist in pre-production, and enhance storytelling, but the essence of filmmaking remains deeply human.

Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli, an outspoken critic of AI-generated artwork, has cited the priceless nature of human emotion in animation. Technology can only improve, yet humans continue to crave stories so that they connect with them at a deep, emotional level—a level AI potentially cannot achieve.