Ranveer Allahbadia flies abroad after travel ban lifted

After months of being grounded due to a high-profile controversy, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, has finally jetted off on his first international trip. His travel ban has officially lifted, bringing a dramatic chapter in his life to a close.

It all started in early 2025, when Ranveer found himself at the center of a massive storm following a controversial moment on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

During an episode, a question posed to a contestant — involving an inappropriate hypothetical about the contestant’s parents — sparked widespread outrage.

The backlash was swift, with multiple police complaints filed against Ranveer, Samay, and others involved, accusing them of promoting obscenity.

Things escalated beyond YouTube comments and social media outrage. The controversy even reached the Indian Parliament, where lawmakers reignited debates about regulating online content more strictly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court didn’t hold back either, slamming Ranveer’s conduct as showing a “lack of responsibility.”

As part of the fallout, Ranveer Allahbadia received an order to surrender his passport and faced bar from traveling abroad while investigations in Assam and Maharashtra played out.

Fast forward to April 2025: Both state governments informed the Supreme Court that they had wrapped up their investigations. On Monday, the Court directed the authorities to return Ranveer’s passport, officially clearing him to leave the country for work purposes.

And Ranveer wasted no time. He took to Instagram with a celebratory post, flashing a big smile while posing with his suitcase at the airport.

His caption read, “Passport mil gaya guys,” letting his fans know he was finally free to travel. He also shared a screenshot of the court order for those following his legal battle closely.

As if to underline his fresh start, Ranveer posted a comfy photo of himself lounging in business class, clearly savoring his long-awaited flight.

For those who missed the earlier drama, after the uproar in February, Samay Raina had pulled down all episodes of ‘India’s Got Latent’ from YouTube, and Ranveer had issued a public apology, admitting that the remarks were inappropriate and expressing regret over the incident.