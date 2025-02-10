Ranveer Allahbadia controversies: A look at BeerBiceps’ most scandalous remarks

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps brand, has landed in hot water once again, as he is not new to controversies.

During a recent appearance on the show India’s Got Latent, Allahbadia made a comment that left viewers outraged and sparked a social media storm.

While speaking to a contestant, he posed an inappropriate and disturbing question: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” If that wasn’t shocking enough, he then proceeded to ask the contestant about the length of his genitalia.

Even co-host Raina was visibly taken aback, reacting with an unfiltered, “What the f? Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko?” (What has happened to Ranveer?).

Following immense criticism, Allahbadia issued a public apology through a video, admitting that he had crossed a line.

However, for many, this wasn’t an isolated incident but a recurring pattern in his content. The controversy reignited discussions around his history of making tone-deaf remarks and engaging in questionable conversations on his platforms.

A history of controversies by Ranveer Allahbadia:

This isn’t the first time the social media personality has been criticized for his statements. Here are a few past instances that fueled backlash against him:

– 2013: During a podcast, Allahbadia asked an advocate to name individuals who should leave India. The advocate’s response, which included journalist Barkha Dutt and historians Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib, sparked outrage. Despite the backlash, Allahbadia refused to take down the clip.

– 2021: He was slammed for a sexist tweet suggesting that women wearing kurtis had the power to bring men “to their knees.”

– Recurring Meme Material: His repeated podcast question, “Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?” (Do you think about death?), has become a running joke online.

– October 2024: In a conversation with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, Allahbadia delved into extraterrestrial theories, claiming that alien life likely exists at different stages of advancement across the universe. Somnath added fuel to the discussion by asserting that aliens are definitely present around us.

The latest controversy has once again put Allahbadia under scrutiny, with many questioning the boundaries of content creation.