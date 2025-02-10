Ranveer Allahbadia apologizes for controversial comment on India’s Got Latent

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps brand, has publicly apologized following backlash over a controversial comment made during his appearance on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Allahbadia’s remark sparked outrage on social media, prompting an apology video where he acknowledged his mistake.

Advertisement

In the video, Allahbadia expressed regret, saying, “My comment was not appropriate, and not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, and I am here to apologize.”

Advertisement

He admitted that his lapse in judgment was wrong, emphasizing that he would not try to justify his actions.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

“This is not how I wish to use my platform,” he added, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with his large following.

The comment, which many found vulgar, occurred when Allahbadia asked a female contestant on ‘India’s Got Latent’ a highly inappropriate question.

He asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” The question received immediate condemnation for its lack of decency and respect.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has a diverse audience, including younger viewers, stressed that he did not intend to disrespect anyone and that family is something he holds in high regard.

“The podcast is watched by people of all ages, and I don’t want to be the kind of person who disrespects anyone or crosses boundaries,” he said. He also confirmed that he had requested the show’s producers to remove the segment from the video.

The apology came out on his social media, where he wrote, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

Despite his apology, the fallout from his comment continues, with legal actions against him.

Two lawyers from Mumbai have filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia with both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in on the matter. He condemned the remark as “vulgar” and stating that there should be proper action against anyone who crosses the line of decency.