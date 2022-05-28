Randeep Hooda shares first look from freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s biopic

To pay tribute to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and show his glorious life, a film titled ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Randeep Hooda is in lead for the Biopic as he plays freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

On his birth anniversary, Hooda shares the first look, accompanied by a small video, from his upcoming film.

Taking to his social media handles, Randeep shared a poster of the film, which shows him as Savarkar in a sepia-toned look, complete with Savarkar’s cap, round-rimmed glasses, and mustache. The actor wrote in the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualization. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a truly revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.”

A salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom & self-actualisation. hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary & tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long#VeerSavarkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/R1UbFZebio — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 28, 2022

According to sources, in March, when the film was announced, Randeep had spoken about the project with Mid-Day and said, “There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated, and influential among these unsung heroes.” The film does not have an official release date yet.

Before this, in 2001 a film was released titled ‘Veer Savarkar’ in Hindi on the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. This version was released in DVD format and it was produced by Savarkar Darshan Prathisthan under the president-ship of Sudhir Phadke. According to Rediff reports this was the first movie in the world financed by public donations. Shailendra Gaur portrayed the role of Veer Savarkar in the film.

May 28 is celebrated as Veer Savarkar Jayanti all over India. It is celebrated in commemoration of Vinayak Damodar “Veer” Savarkar who was also known as one of the Indian freedom fighters. Savarkar is known for performing multiple activities for the development of the Hindu community across the country.

The great Marathi legend has advocated for the abolishment of the caste system and has requested for the reconversion of those Hindus who accepted other religions. Several programs are organized on his birthday across Maharashtra remembering his life incidents to honor him in a grand manner. Savarkar is known for coining the term ‘Hindutva’.

Every year Veer Savarkar Jayanti is observed with great aplomb by stern Hindus across India. People offer their respect to this great Hindutva founder by holding him in high esteem. Eventually, it is because serving the need of the hour, without expecting anything in return keeps Savarkar cut above the rest.