Randeep Hooda hilarious birthday wish for wife Lin Laishram: ‘Didn’t have to run away’

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently tied the nuptial knot with Lin Laishram, shared a sweet message for his wife on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared heartwarming pictures of himself in the company of his wife.

In the 1st picture, he can be seen sitting on a bike with his wife. The second picture is from their reception.

Advertisement

He wrote in the caption, “Phew, didn’t have to run away. From the highway to this way.. Happy Birthday. On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love always.”

The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends on November 29 at Imphal.

Meanwhile, on the work front both Randeep and Lin are busy with their professional commitments.

While Lin has been shooting for her film ‘Bun Tikki’, Randeep is busy with the post production of his film.