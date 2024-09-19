‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ to release on THIS date

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’, an anime adaptation, will hit theaters in every theater of India on October 18, 2024. This is the first instance when such an epic Indian legend will reach out to people speaking in four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

The announcement, accompanied by a teaser and poster released by Geek Pictures India, already is drawing attention among the fans eager to see this fresh take on the ancient story.

What makes ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ so exciting is that it is going to be based upon the creative input of the celebrated screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad who has been associated with some of India’s best filmic blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘RRR’. Together, the Indian story and the Japanese anime visuals are going to make an already epic tale skyrocket to unimaginable dimensions of epicness.

Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, Arjun Aggarwal said, “This version of the ‘Ramayana’ is going to break all types of new records because here begins a new era for Indo-Japan collaboration. It is a dynamic, very vivid and colorful depiction of the story of Ram, and we believe it will find audience resonance across all ages and locations.”

The timing of the release is also critical. To release during the festival seasons of Dussehra and Diwali, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is going to attract many viewers who are avid for something fresh in cinema. India’s rich cultural heritage mixes with the enthralling art form of anime to make this something quite new for both fans of ‘Ramayana’ and animation film lovers.

Traditionally attributed to the sage Valmiki, ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most revered epics in Hinduism. The life story of Prince Rama, the seventh incarnation of the deity Vishnu, is the body of this saga, which catalogues his exile, adventures, and battles-most notably his journey to rescue his wife, Sita, from the demon king Ravana. This new adaptation will bring to the silver screen this classic tale in a way like never before, where, through the power of animation, the legend comes alive and reaches audiences from around the globe.