Cabinet greenlights National Centre of Excellence for Animation and Gaming

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR). This new institution, set to rise in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is aimed at becoming the cornerstone of the country’s burgeoning AVGC-XR sector.

The NCoE, modeled after prestigious institutions like the IITs and IIMs, represents a major step forward in nurturing India’s national animation and gaming ecosystem. This initiative follows a budget announcement by the Union Finance Minister for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which called for the creation of an AVGC Task Force to strengthen this creative sector.

The new Centre will operate as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act of 2013, with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) joining forces with the government to guide its establishment. The NCoE is going to serve as a leading institution that will advance the AVGC-XR ecosystem in India by offering cutting-edge training programs for both newcomers and seasoned professionals.

Beyond education, the NCoE will drive research and development, uniting experts from fields such as computer science, engineering, design, and art. This collaborative approach is going to spark significant innovations within the AVGC-XR domain. The Centre will focus on generating intellectual property that showcases India’s rich cultural and historical heritage, catering both to domestic audiences and international markets.

In addition to its academic and research roles, the NCoE will function as an incubation hub, providing essential resources to support startups and early-stage companies in the AVGC-XR field. This dual role as an academic and industry accelerator aims to fuel the sector’s growth and enhance India’s reputation as a global content hub.

By positioning itself at the forefront of the media and entertainment sector, the NCoE is ready to bolster India’s soft power on the global stage and attract foreign investment.