Imtiaz Ali ropes in Sharvari opposite Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh: Report

As Sharavri gears up for YRF’s first female-led spy thriller, ‘Alpha’ with Alia Bhatt, she has another tantalising project. As per the latest report, ace filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali has roped in the ‘Munjya’ star for his latest flick. The development follows a previous report that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for a period romance featuring an ensemble cast. The project brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Alongside this stellar cast, the filmmaker was searching for a powerful female lead to anchor the narrative. Now, it seems like the filmmaker has found the film’s leading lady.

As per the latest Pinkvilla report, Imtiaz Ali is roping in Sharvari Wagh to join the studded project. A source close to the production teased the news to the outlet. “Imtiaz Ali was keen on casting an actress who not only exudes screen presence but is also a powerhouse performer. After considering several options, he felt that Sharvari was the ideal choice for the role. She is one of the most promising talents of her generation, and this film is set to be a defining moment in her career. She perfectly aligns with Imtiaz’s vision for the character, making her the best fit for the part.” As per the report, the period love story will go on floors in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)



Moreover, the source also spilt interesting details about the awaited film. “The narrative is intricately woven with multiple character arcs, and Sharvari will play the sole female protagonist in this heartfelt romantic saga. The film promises to explore a new dimension of love, distinct from anything Imtiaz Ali has previously crafted. Pre-production is already in full swing, and the team is gearing up for an immersive cinematic experience.”

The news has already sent fans into a frenzy who are looking forward to a fresh pairing. Given, Imtiaz Ali’s impressive filmography of love stories including ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ fans have high expectations from the slated project.

Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Gulfstream Jet on Valentine’s Day

In related news, the filmmaker is working on another awaited project featuring ‘Pushpa 2’ actor Fahadh Faasil and ‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri. Additionally, his production house is bankrolling a ‘pure love story’ led by Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari.