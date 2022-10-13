Ram Setu and Har Har Mahadev set to release on 25th October

As Diwali approaches, there are already two gifts awaited from the house of Zee Studios. So hear out, all the cinephile, a Diwali surprise is on your way with Har Har Mahadev and Ram Setu being released on 25 October 2022.

Both films have strong leaders and are considered to be full of strength. While Sharad Kelkar is headlining the historical tale of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in Har Har Mahadev, Akshay Kumar is leading a team along with whom he is investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

Both the films from the house of Zee Studios are very promising and different in their own ways. No matter even if they are coming together on a Diwali day, it will be exciting to see how they turn out to be.

While it is a Diwali mandate for Zee Studios to release films on this day, the reactions of audiences have changed post-pandemic. The audience is interested in watching more content-driven films and that is why we can never tell how a film performs at the box office.

While Har Har Mahadev highlights the inspirational story of a real battle that was led by the great Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu. Chanting the great mantra of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against Siddi Jauhar’s army and sanctified the horse by sacrificing his life.

The saga of Baji Prabhu’s warrior Karari Bani will be seen in the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in a very grand and divine form to the viewers.

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar who is an archeologist and is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge.