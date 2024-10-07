Rakul Preet Singh wanted only Hindi films, unaware of South industry’s scale

Rakul Preet Singh has become a household name across both the South Indian and Hindi film industries, known for her standout performances in films like ‘Sarrainodu’, ‘Spyder’, and ‘De De Pyaar De’. However, in a recent conversation at a prominent OTT festival, the actress opened up about her early aspirations, revealing that her original plan was to exclusively work in Hindi films.

As a young Delhi native, Rakul was initially unaware of the vast potential and influence of the South Indian film industry. She candidly admitted that, like many aspiring actors from the North, she had her sights set on Bollywood and had dreams of working with prestigious production houses like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films.

“I was just 18, fresh out of school, and very much set on doing Hindi films,” Rakul said, recalling her early career choices. “At the time, as a North Indian, I didn’t realize how massive the South film industry was. I even turned down a role in a Kannada film because I thought it didn’t align with my goals.”

Rakul’s decision to initially focus on Bollywood was shaped by her admiration for the grandeur and reach of Hindi cinema, particularly the type of films produced by big banners like Dharma and Yash Raj. “I was operating on that level—just out of school and thinking, ‘I only want to do these kinds of films,’” she shared, smiling at the memory of her younger self.

But fate had other plans. Rakul eventually took on roles in the South, where she quickly rose to prominence, showcasing her talent across various genres. Her versatility and screen presence gained her widespread recognition, allowing her to smoothly transition into Hindi films as well.

Currently, Rakul is busy filming ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, the sequel to her hit Hindi film alongside Ajay Devgn. The movie is slated for release in the summer of 2025 and is highly anticipated by fans, eager to see Rakul Preet Singh light up the screen once again.