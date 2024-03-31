Rajkummar Rao’s ‘SRI’ renamed ‘Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’

Rajkummar Rao’s much-anticipated film previously known as ‘SRI’ has undergone a title transformation. It’s now called ‘Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’, promising to captivate audiences with its remarkable tale. Alongside this revelation, the filmmakers have dropped a significant bombshell: the release date.

Rajkummar Rao, the leading star, took to Instagram to unveil the new title and the release date, which is set to grace the screens on May 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. In his post, he expressed excitement about sharing this inspiring true story with the world.

As expected, the announcement triggered a flurry of reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. Adarsh Gourav eagerly expressed his anticipation, while Sikandar Kher showered his best wishes upon the project.

Previously known as ‘SRI’, the film promises to take viewers on an enthralling journey chronicling the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist whose resilience in the face of visual impairment is nothing short of inspiring. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

Behind the scenes, the production is in capable hands, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani steering the ship.

The nationwide release on May 10, 2024, marks a significant moment for both the cast and crew, as they eagerly await the audience’s response to this gripping narrative.

In the meantime, fans can also look forward to seeing Rajkummar Rao in the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, where he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his work on ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, this promises to be another captivating cinematic experience.

With excitement mounting for both projects, it seems like Rajkummar Rao is poised to deliver yet another memorable performance, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the unveiling of ‘Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.