Rajendra Prasad makes Telugu OTT debut with ‘Senapathi’

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad is set to make his debut in the OTT space with an upcoming web film titled ‘Senapathi’.

The makers of ‘Senapathi’ came up with the announcement along with the motion poster, which revealed that the movie is an intriguing thriller.

The motion poster starts off with a conversation, between a grandfather and his grandchild, where the former narrates a ‘pitta katha’ of a king, his seven sons, who go out fishing (a popular folk tale in Telugu). Rajendra Prasad’s narration intrigues, as his look is revealed.

Rajendra Prasad’s raw, realistic look in the film is unleashed in the poster, which also has an imprint of a gun on his face. With only tinted black-and-white colours, the poster portrays a serious look.

The redemption drama, which is set to be streamed on Aha, also features Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, and Rakendu Mouli in crucial roles.

The web original is helmed by Pavan Sadineni, who earlier directed ‘Prema Ishq Kadhal’ and ‘Savitri’, the film is produced by Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments.