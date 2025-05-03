‘Raid 2’ BO collections: Ajay Devgn’s thrilling chase inches towards 50 Cr

After his groundbreaking performance in ‘Raid,’ Ajay Devgn has returned as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik for his 75th Raid. ‘Raid 2’ promises to be bigger and more nail-biting than the original hit as the stakes hit an all-new high. Following its release, the film has collected over 45 crores in its three-day domestic run at the time of writing.

As per the number crunching website, ‘Raid 2’ racked up 19.25 crores on its first day. Following this, the film collected 12 crores on its second day on Friday. Subsequently, at the time of writing, the film has grossed 14 crores on Saturday. The three-day run comes to 45.25 crores, domestically. With its impressive run, the film is expected to cross the 50-crore mark soon.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also compared the film’s opening to Devgn’s other hits. He noted that the sequel title boasts a bigger opening than the original and his other successes. He wrote, “’RAID 2′ OPENS BIGGER THAN ‘SHAITAAN’, ‘DRISHYAM 2’, ‘TANHAJI’… #Raid2 takes a thunderous start on its opening day, aided by the partial holiday… Besides the holiday factor, the franchise power also played a key role in attracting footfalls.

#Raid2 has opened better than three major #AjayDevgn releases –

#Shaitaan [₹ 15.21 cr; #MahaShivratri]

#Drishyam2 [₹ 15.38 cr]

#Tanhaji [₹ 15.10 cr]

That’s not all – #Raid, the first installment [released in 2018], had collected ₹ 10.04 cr on Day 1… #Raid2 has registered a remarkable 96.31% growth over its first part, which is truly phenomenal.”

Following the success of the first film, Devgn’s character is now tasked to carry out a whopping 4,200 crore raid. ‘Raid 2’s intense teaser promises a generous dosage of thrill, suspense, and drama. As Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik rolls up his sleeves for another daunting task, he faces the corrupt and powerful politician, Dada Bhai, played by Ritesh Deshmukh. The chilling tension between the officer and the politician elevates the anticipation meter of the awaited release.

Kumar Gupta has directed ‘Raid 2’ while Ritesh Shah, Karan Vyas, and Jaideep Yadav have collaborated on the high-stakes script. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Yashpal Sharma. Moreover, Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Tauji. Panorama Studios and T-Series have bankrolled the title.

Meanwhile, the original ‘Raid,’ released in 2018, was based on a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s. The title starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D’Cruz in key roles.