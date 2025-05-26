Rahul Dev grateful for support after brother Mukul Dev’s untimely death

The film industry is mourning the loss of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday night at the age of 54.

Known for his versatile roles across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, Mukul’s sudden demise has left fans and colleagues deeply saddened.

Mukul’s brother, actor Rahul Dev, took a moment on Sunday evening to thank everyone for their overwhelming support.

Sharing a poignant black-and-white photo of Mukul Dev on Instagram, Rahul wrote, “Sincere thanks to all for the love and kind wishes showered on Mukul… Grateful…”

The late actor’s final rites were held on Saturday at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Nizamuddin West, where family and friends gathered to bid their last farewell.

Tributes began to flood social media immediately after the news broke, reflecting the widespread respect Mukul commanded in the entertainment community.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an unseen snapshot from their 2014 film ‘Jai Ho’, where the two had acted together.

In his Instagram story, Salman fondly wrote, “Miss you, my dear brother Mukul. Rest in peace.”

Close friend and fellow actor Vindu Dara Singh, who starred alongside Mukul in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sorrow. Vindu called Mukul his brother and reminisced about their time together.

“The moments we shared will always be treasured. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ will be your swansong — a film where you brought joy and laughter to audiences,” he said.

Other industry veterans also paid their respects. Manoj Bajpayee shared a somber black-and-white photograph of Mukul and sent prayers for strength to his grieving family.

Mukul Dev’s body of work spans a wide range of popular television shows such as ‘Gharwali Uparwali’, ‘Kasshish’, ‘Ssshhhh… Phir Koi Hai’, and ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’. On the big screen, he made memorable appearances in films like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, and ‘Jai Ho’. At the time of his passing, Mukul’s last film, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, remains unreleased.