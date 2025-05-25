‘Panchayat’ season 4 releases on THIS date: Here’s all you need to know about the season

Panchayat Season 4: Get ready to head back to Phulera—because Panchayat is making a comeback! The beloved village dramedy is officially returning for its fourth season, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

After five years since it first debuted, the series still holds a special place in the hearts of viewers with its simple storytelling, dry humour, and slice-of-life charm.

Advertisement

For those who’ve been with the show since the beginning, Panchayat isn’t just about a panchayat office—it’s a window into the heart and soul of rural India.

Advertisement

The fictional village of Phulera, with its relatable quirks and endearing residents, has made us laugh, tear up, and fall in love with characters like Abhishek Tripathi, Pradhan Ji, Rinki, and the rest of the gang.

Now, with Panchayat Season 4 dropping on July 2, 2025, the excitement is real. As always, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video, just like the first three seasons.

Produced by TVF and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, the new season promises to carry forward the same emotional depth and grounded humour we’ve come to expect.

So, who’s coming back? The entire core cast will return—Jitendra Kumar as the ever-conflicted Abhishek, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav as the lovable Pradhan couple, and fan favourites like Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

What’s in store this time? While plot details are under wraps, Season 3 ended with plenty of loose threads and emotional shifts.

With Abhishek getting more invested in the village’s affairs and his dynamic with Rinki evolving, Season 4 is expected to explore deeper connections, new rivalries, and, of course, a fair share of comic chaos.

If there’s one thing Panchayat has taught us, it’s that even the smallest stories—set far from the city buzz—can leave the biggest impact.

So mark your calendar, log in to Prime, and prepare to revisit the dusty lanes, political drama, and heartwarming banter of Phulera.

Panchayat Season 4 is almost here, and it’s more than just a show now. It’s a feeling.