Queens of the Stone Age cancel 2024 tour due to Josh Homme’s health issues

In a significant turn of events, American rock legends Queens of the Stone Age have announced the cancellation of all their 2024 concerts. This decision comes as a result of lead singer and guitarist Josh Homme needing urgent medical treatment.

The band, known for hits like “No One Knows,” took to social media to break the news, expressing deep regret and frustration. “Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you,” they shared on X (formerly Twitter). “We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

The announcement stated that Homme is facing a serious health situation, necessitating immediate surgery. The band’s post explained, “Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery. Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

Homme’s health issues have been a concern for some time. Last year, he disclosed that he had cancer. While he did not elaborate extensively, he mentioned undergoing successful surgery. In a previous interview, Homme spoke with resilience about his condition, saying, “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better.” He added, “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f—ed up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

Fans who had tickets for the canceled shows are advised to check the specific festival websites for updated information regarding their tickets. For those who had purchased tickets for the band’s headlining concerts, the band assured that they would contact them directly with further details on refunds or rescheduling.

Queens of the Stone Age had been ready to perform eight shows across the year, and their sudden cancellation has understandably disappointed many fans. Fans well-received the band’s latest album, ‘In Times New Roman…’, released in July 2023.

As Homme focuses on his recovery, fans and the music community alike are sending their best wishes for his health and a speedy return to the stage.