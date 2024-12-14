Pushpa 2 singer credits Bankura background for success

Pushpa singer Arpita Chakraborty, a Bankura girl who sang Peelings, a Bengali version in Pushpa 2: The Rule, along with Timir Biswas and Devi Sri Prasad, has felt the need to get back to her roots, her native place in Bankura.

Arpita added a new narrative with her Ki darun feelings (what a feeling!) to the South Indian sequel. The film already has registered the best opening ever by an Indian film, earning Rs 165 cr net domestically and Rs 294 cr gross worldwide on the first day.

Arpita arrived at Durgapur Utsav, close to her native village yesterday and performed a solo, briefly.

Daughter of folk singer Subhas Chakraborty and music teacher, Raske Bhare fame Arpita initially had enrolled in to pursue a textile designing course from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, but destiny however had defined her route to get back to her musical roots.

Her father, Subhas Chakraborty from Beliatore in Bankura became a name in the world of folk music as he’s written, composed and sang countless folk numbers that began with his Bankri dyasher manus ami. But, his unchallenged voice in Laal paharir dashe ja’ had moved Bengal in the first decade of 2000. Arpita’s mother is a Hindustani classical music teacher and runs an academy in Mumbai. Subhas was famous for Jhumur Geet, a form of folk melody prevalent in the Chhotanagpur plateau region in Jharkhand, south western part of Bengal and northern region of Odhisa. Arpita did her Master’s from Rabindra Bharati University on folk song and was conferred PhD in Jhumur. She’d brought out Jhumur albums, too. She said, “Wherever I’ve reached today, my father, his Jhumur and Bankura have played a major contribution.”

She’d ventured into music with her Bollywood debut with the film Ragini MMS 2 that eventually led her to Pushpa 2: The Rule that established her as a playback singer. She said: “I’ve worked in the textile industry for two years before joining Bollywood.”

Her Raske Bhare of film Satyagraha, Lori of Death from Ragini MMS 2 and Paisa ye paisa in Total Dhamal already have given her a stronghold in Bollywood. She’s already recorded 25 numbers in 16 languages.

Arpita describes herself as “a dreamer, believer, doer and of course an achiever”. She said, “Be it home or recording studio, I always believe in giving my best.”