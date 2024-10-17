Allu Arjun stuns in new ‘Pushpa 2’ poster; Check out his iconic look

The excitement for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has just reached new heights with the release of its latest poster. Fans of Allu Arjun, who took the Indian film industry by storm with his performance in the first installment, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, are buzzing with anticipation.

In the poster, Arjun sports his now-iconic Pushpa Raj look, confidently seated in a traditional shirt and dhoti. His persona is amplified by the gleaming gold jewelry he’s adorned with, making his already larger-than-life character even more imposing.

The actor’s trademark swagger is front and center.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024, after much anticipation. Originally slated for an August 15 release, the film had to be postponed due to delays in shooting and post-production.

However, the wait seems well worth it, as the movie is now gearing up for a grand, multilingual release. In addition to its original Telugu version, ‘Pushpa 2’ will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and for the first time, Bengali, making it the first Pan-Indian film to release in this language.

The sequel is expected to continue the gritty and action-packed story that made ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ such a success. Allu Arjun returns as the rebellious smuggler Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their pivotal roles.

The movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, is being made on a whopping budget of ₹500 crore. This is going to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Initially, around 10% of the footage was shot back-to-back with the original movie, but director Sukumar later decided to rework the story, which resulted in the extended production timeline.