Punjabi movie Sarabha opens in record theatres in US, Canada

Sarabha, the Punjabi movie on young Indian revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha, who was hanged by the British at the age of 19 in Lahore in 1915, has drawn a huge response from audiences in Canada and the US as it hits theatres worldwide on Friday.

Sarabha, one of the youngest Indians whom the British hanged, inspired Bhagat Singh to become a revolutionary.

Directed by Los Angeles-based director Kavi Raz, Sarabha is the first-ever Punjabi film (with English subtitles) to open in a record 55 theatres across the US alone. The movie is also screening in Canada at multiple theaters in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and other cities.

Enthused by the huge response to his film, director Kavi raz told IANS: “Sarabha isn’t your typical Punjabi film. It is a historical document on the role of Gadar heroes in India’s Independence. ‘Sarabha’ was a young boy of just 19 who gave his life for his motherland. He inspired the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh.”

Kavi said: “I am overwhelmed by the response to ‘Sarabha’. There has been a rush for advanced bookings. It is something new for a Punjabi film in North America. People in cities such as Surrey (Canada) and Fresno (US) printed and distributed posters and flyers to promote this patriotic film. I am overwhelmed.”

The director said he will try to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to request him to make this film a part of school curriculum to inculcate inspiration and pride in the future generations of Punjabis.

Born at Sarabha village, now part of Ludhiana, Sarabha sailed to the US at the young age of 15 to study at the University of Berkeley.

However, after arriving in the US, young Sarabha became involved in the Gadar movement. This movement was an initiation of Indian expatriates on the west coast of the US and Canada. They aimed to liberate India from British rule.

The film completed its shooting in Ganganagar, India, as well as in Canada and the US. Chandigarh native Japtej plays the lead role of Sarabha in the movie.

The film director also plays the role of the tallest Gadar leader Sohan Singh Bhakna in his film.

Kavi Raz, who directed the 2017 film “The Black Prince” about Maharaja Duleep Singh, has now released his second film. This film focuses on Sarabha, following his earlier work.