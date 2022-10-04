Promo of Star Plus upcoming show ‘Faltu’ strikes the right cords of the audience’s hearts

Star Plus upcoming show ‘Faltu’ has been the talk of the town, ever since the release of its intriguing promo. Having received just a glimpse of the story of a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family, the audience is excited to witness the show on the screen.

As the show has been receiving great love from the netizens, they just couldn’t stop talking about the engaging and motivational story of the show that highlights a very important issue regarding unwanted girl child.

While taking up their excitement about the show, the fans flooded the comment sections expressing their praise and excitement about the show. The promo of the song is receiving an amazing response from the fans on YouTube and the social media handles.

While dropping their praising comments, the fans wrote –

“Faltu nahin ek dum jabardast hai ️ looking fresh content so much excited for this”

️️️️ “yarr bhut ach show hai I am excited for this”

“Faltu is heart touching story”

“Lajawab jabardast milestone show all Of you team faltu best of luck”

“this show is touching my ”

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!