Ankita Lokhande turns 40: Wish from Sushant’s sister sparks buzz

Ankita Lokhande, the actress known for her role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, marked her 40th birthday today with a celebration.

Her day began on a spiritual note, as she performed a pooja surrounded by her husband, Vicky Jain, and close family members. Sharing the moment on social media, Ankita posted, “And the birthday has just begun with love, laughter, and blessings. Happy birthday to me.”

Among the many wishes pouring in, one stood out. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, penned an emotional message for Ankita.

In a comment on Ankita’s post, Shweta wrote, “A very happy birthday, my dear. Hope you always stay happy and healthy. Bhai’s love and blessings are always with you too.”

The bond between Ankita Lokhande and Shweta remains strong, despite the passage of time. Shweta has consistently supported Ankita, even defending her during her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

When trolls criticized Ankita for speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show, Shweta firmly backed her, shutting down accusations of using the late actor’s name for sympathy.

Ankita and Sushant shared a significant chapter of their lives together. The two met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and were in a relationship for seven years. While they eventually went their separate ways, Ankita has maintained a close connection with Sushant’s family, especially Shweta.

Beyond her personal life, Ankita continues to shine professionally. After becoming a household name with ‘Pavitra Rishta’, she ventured into films, debuting in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in 2019. She later appeared in ‘Baaghi 3’ and ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

Recently, Ankita showcased her versatility as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and the reality show ‘Laughter Chefs’ alongside Vicky Jain.