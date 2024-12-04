Priyanka Chopra teases Bollywood comeback! Is it ‘Jee Le Zaraa’?

Priyanka Chopra currently has a packed schedule with back-to-back releases lined up. The actress is currently working on the action-comedy ‘Heads of State’ and the full-blown actioner ‘The Bluff.’ Moreover, PeeCee is also filming for the second instalment of the spy series ‘Citadel.’ Now, the Desi Girl of Bollywood is looking forward to making her highly awaited comeback to the Indian screens. This will come after her six-year-long hiatus.

In a recent conversation with HT City, Priyanka Chopra shared her plans about making her Bollywood return. “Not joking, I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts. I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi. This year was really busy for me. But I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that.” Naturally, the next question was if she meant the Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ “You will need to speak to Excel (Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house) about that.” The actress didn’t disclose any further information.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar teased netizens in 2021 with the announcement of his all-female travel film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ The film would have been the third slice-of-life travel film under Akhtar’s production house after ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ The film became highly anticipated, but following the announcement of the project and its lead actors, the makers released no further information. While the stakeholders have commented on the film’s status on several instances, fans are curious to know when the project will see the light of day.

Moving ahead, the ‘Fashion’ actress delved into transitioning to Hollywood and if she faced any challenges. “The industry in itself… the process of filmmaking is same everywhere. It’s the cultural differences which make them different industries, else the cameras, the shots, everything is the same. I can’t be rigid in India, expecting it to be Hollywood-like in Bollywood, or vice versa. Be like water, and not rigid. I have always been like that my whole life… keep quiet, listen and find your place. I was thrown into it to figure it out.”

She added, “I have been a public person more than half my life, for 25 years now. I am extremely private. So, the hard part is really to be able to manage expectations or public pressures. I have changed a lot. Being a professional, being able to deal with failure and change… that’s the hardest part. I am not someone who talks about my vulnerabilities or hardships very much. There are some people who do, and I find it very… inspiring. I was raised to be tough and hold yourself together.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s last Bollywood flick was ‘The Sky is Pink’ with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Waseem.