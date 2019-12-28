New Year vacations have begun. As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying their time amidst snow-capped mountains in Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed 2020 in their own unique way.

Sharing a picture with Nick, in which both are sporting similar attires, at Mammoth Mountain, Priyanka wrote, “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning”.

Both look ready to take on the winter with snow gear and boots.

The Sky Is Pink actress also shared pictures of herself on a snow bike. Calling it her ‘mean machine’, she captioned the photograph, “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow..”

The snow bike is a gift by Nick to his wife on the occasion of Christmas. Priyanka thanked her husband for the present and shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations on social media.

Her family, including Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth, and her crew members were all part of their celebrations.

Priyanka and Nick married each other on 1 December 2018. They tied the knot as per both Hindu and Christian traditions in Jodhpur.