After making the most of Christmas in California, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have chosen to go tropical this New Year.
The star-couple shared pictures from their most recent vacay on social media.
Singing sensation Nick Jonas shared a picture of himself and Priyanka looking at the sunset while seated on a boat. A side-profile picture with a backdrop of a dusky sky and wild sea forms a perfect net for the romantic picture.
Nick aptly captioned the photograph, “From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe.”
Priyanka Chopra also shared the same picture with a caption that said, “Life as it should be.”
In another picture, that The Sky Is Pink actress shared, she is seen savouring a drink with a backdrop of a sunkissed beach.
She captioned it, “So… no complaints.”
Earlier, Nick and Priyanka had shared pictures of their Christmas celebrations and their sojourns on a snowmobile that Priyanka called her “mean machine.”
Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning 📸 @stardust_moonshine
Nick and Priyanka got married on 1 December 2018 and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Both posted heartfelt messages for each other on social media.