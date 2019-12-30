After making the most of Christmas in California, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have chosen to go tropical this New Year.

The star-couple shared pictures from their most recent vacay on social media.

Singing sensation Nick Jonas shared a picture of himself and Priyanka looking at the sunset while seated on a boat. A side-profile picture with a backdrop of a dusky sky and wild sea forms a perfect net for the romantic picture.

Nick aptly captioned the photograph, “From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared the same picture with a caption that said, “Life as it should be.”

Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti

In another picture, that The Sky Is Pink actress shared, she is seen savouring a drink with a backdrop of a sunkissed beach.

She captioned it, “So… no complaints.”

So… no complaints ❤️🌊🔥 📸 @cavanaughjames

Earlier, Nick and Priyanka had shared pictures of their Christmas celebrations and their sojourns on a snowmobile that Priyanka called her “mean machine.”

Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow..

Nick and Priyanka got married on 1 December 2018 and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Both posted heartfelt messages for each other on social media.