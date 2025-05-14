Priyanka Chopra faces heat over old ‘Quantico’ clip depicting Hindu terror plot

Priyanka Chopra is once again caught in the eye of a social media storm—this time, not for a new role or red carpet appearance, but for an old scene from her American TV show ‘Quantico’ that has reignited fierce debate online.

The clip, dating back to 2018 from the show’s third season, has gone viral once more, and it’s striking a nerve—particularly because of the sensitive subject it portrays.

In the episode, Chopra’s character, FBI agent Alex Parrish, uncovers a terrorist plot that initially appears to be Pakistanis’ deed.

But the twist reveals that the culprits are Hindu nationalists, planning to stage a nuclear attack in Manhattan and blame Pakistan—just days before a crucial Kashmir peace summit.

Remembering the Quantico episode where @priyankachopra busts a Hindu terr0r plot to defame innocent Pakistan Hindu terr0rist busted by her wears Rudraksha pic.twitter.com/zKPHh8dT3G — Ge(r)ms of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) May 13, 2025

What set the internet ablaze again? A key moment in the episode where Chopra’s character identifies a Hindu terrorist by the rudraksha he’s wearing—a sacred symbol in Hinduism.

And while the episode is over five years old, the current political climate has breathed new life into the outrage.

Social media platforms are buzzing with criticism. One user reposted the clip, writing, “Remembering the Quantico episode where @priyankachopra busts a Hindu terr0r plot to defame innocent Pakistan. Hindu terr0rist busted by her wears Rudraksha.”

Another added, “Even if it’s not a Bollywood show, it’s still a disgrace to the actress and the people who made it.”

Some netizens went as far as questioning her patriotism: “Priyanka Chopra, I thought she would be loyal to her country and faith, but it’s all just a facade.”

This isn’t new territory for the actress. Back in 2018, when the episode originally aired, Priyanka met with similar outrage and had to step in with a public apology.

At the time, she tweeted: “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”