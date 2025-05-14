‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer: Aamir Khan’s journey with a special basketball team!

Aamir Khan fans, brace yourselves! The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has just dropped, and it’s everything you’d expect from the Bollywood megastar.

The trailer, released this Tuesday, gives us a sneak peek into a deeply emotional and uplifting story that’s bound to tug at your heartstrings.

This film, which is being billed as the spiritual sequel to the iconic 2007 hit ‘Taare Zameen Par’, promises to deliver a feel-good family entertainer centered on intellectual disabilities, sports, and personal growth.

The first look of the film had already created a buzz with its vibrant poster, but now that the trailer is out, it’s clear that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will be an emotional rollercoaster.

The film’s premise is beautifully simple yet impactful—Aamir Khan stars as a basketball coach who, after a drink-and-drive incident, is sentenced by the court to coach a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

It’s a second chance for him and a life-changing opportunity for the players, and the trailer shows us just how transformative this journey will be.

Catch the ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer here:

In the three-minute-and-29-second trailer, Aamir Khan’s character, an unconventional and slightly jaded coach, sets out to train a group of ten spirited individuals for a national basketball tournament. What follows is a series of funny, touching, and inspiring moments.

One of the funniest bits shows Aamir in a playful argument with one of the intellectually disabled men, trying to explain why a basketball jersey is so important in a game.

At its core, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is about overcoming challenges, both personal and societal. Aamir’s character, struggling with his own issues, finds purpose in coaching this extraordinary team, helping them break their limitations while finding his own redemption.

It’s a beautiful mix of humor, heart, and life lessons, with a message that everyone has their own “normal,” and it’s okay to embrace it.

Fans are also excited about Genelia Deshmukh’s role, as she seems to play Aamir’s love interest in the film.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, who is known for breaking barriers with films like ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ marks an exciting new chapter in his career. With Aamir Khan’s immense star power leading the project, it’s safe to say that this film is poised to make waves.

This is Prasanna’s most ambitious project to date, and he’s brought together an incredible team to deliver it.

What makes this film even more special is the inclusion of ten debutant actors—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—who will be portraying the main roles.

The film’s music, composed by the legendary Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, promises to be a treat, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

‘“1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani. SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal,”’ the makers wrote on their Instagram while sharing the trailer.

The film is set to release on June 20, 2025, and judging by the trailer, this is one movie you’ll want to mark on your calendars.