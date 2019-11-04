The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra, feels that it is very difficult to shoot in Delhi.

Currently, the actress is in the national capital for the shooting of her upcoming film The White Tiger. According to her, it is very hard to shoot here because of the pollution. She also raises her concern for homeless people.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself. She is seen wearing a mask to cover her nose and mouth, along with the goggles.

Alongside the image, Priyanka wrote, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic).”

However, there is a section of social media that seized the chance to take a jibe at Priyanka’s smoking habit.

“Asthama wala drama chalu didi ka firse. Cigarette peete time maut nhi aayi (Sister is back with her asthma drama. Isn’t she scared of death while smoking)? Such a hypocrite?” wrote a user.

Another user said: “Smoking is injurious to health maam. Don’t do that also.”

“Abe oo sutteri,” chided a user.

“Sutta laga ke aayi re,” wrote another.



The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name.

Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film will unveil an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time.