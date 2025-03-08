Pritam responds to allegations of BLACKPINK’s Jennie copying Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Rani’ theme

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently dropped her new track ‘Like Jennie’ featuring pulsating beats. The song has taken over fans like wildfire. Even when she dropped the teaser on March 5, several fans of the songstress took to the comment section to praise the teaser. However, Desi fans of the BLACKPINK singer are not happy. The sample music is uncannily similar to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rani theme’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Now, the film’s music composer, Pritam, has finally broken his silence over the allegations.

Taking to social media, Pritam stated that BLACKPINK’s Jennie did not copy his track and similarities often occur in the music industry. He wrote, “Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy. In music, minor similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre. Instead of focusing on tiny details, it’s important to see the bigger picture. In today’s interconnected world, where artists share the same platforms, no one is deliberately trying to copy someone else’s work. Creating a song takes immense effort, and if an artist truly resonates with an idea, they can simply collaborate.”

Continuing, Pritam wrote, “Music is about creativity, unique artistic perspective, influence, and sometimes pure coincidence—especially when artists exist on the same creative wavelength. Rather than tearing artists down, celebrating their work makes far more sense. Wishing Jennie all the best for the new album.”

Meanwhile, Jennie dropped the track’s teaser on March 5 and the track released on March 7. The track features pulsating beats with chants of Jennie’s name featuring throughout the seconds-long teaser. The bit is extremely similar to Alia’s theme from Karan Johar’s rom-com featuring Pritam’s music. Following the teaser drop, several social media users from India expressed their disappointment with Jennie.

