Lee Se Young in talks to join Lee Jong Suk, Shin Min Ah, And Ju Ji Hoon for new drama

‘Motel California’ actress Lee Se Young joins the talks with Lee Jong Suk, Shin Min Ah, And Ju Ji Hoon to star in the new drama, ‘The Remarried Empress.’ If the actors greenlight, fans will have a studded ensemble cast to look forward to. Based on the hit eponymous webtoon, the drama ‘The Remarried Empress’ is sure to make waves.

On March 7, Lee Se Young’s agency responded to reports that the actress was appearing in ‘The Remarried Empress.’ Her agency stated, “It is one of the projects for which she has received a casting offer.” Meanwhile, last year, on December 10, a media outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk would star in the drama as the prince of the Western Kingdom. In response to the report, Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE FACTORY released a statement. “‘The Remarried Empress’ is one of the projects Lee Jong Suk received an offer for. His appearance has not yet been confirmed.” Moreover, word surfaced that Shin Min Ah is contemplating the role of the female lead.

Based on a fantasy romance web novel, ‘The Remarried Empress’ will focus on Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. She chooses to divorce her husband, the emperor, after discovering his intention to declare his mistress the empress. Navier’s journey takes a pivotal turn as she embarks on a mission to become an empress elsewhere if she cannot be one where she is.

Reportedly, the makers approached Lee Jong Suk to play the role of Heinrich Alex Laszlo. He is the prince and heir to the throne of the Western Kingdom. Laszlo boasts a strong economic footing and impressive national strength comparable to the Eastern Empire. Soon, he crosses paths with Navier and a budding romance unfolds. The duo finds common ground and becomes a royal power couple as he ascends the throne. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah will play Navier in the anticipated fantasy romance drama.

For the drama, the makers have approached Lee Se Young for the role of Rashta. She is a runaway slave who Sovieshu unexpectedly discovers during a hunt. Soon after stepping into the palace, Rashta becomes Sovieshu’s mistress.