Priscilla Presley Talks About Her Life After Elvis

Priscilla Presley recently took the stage at a Q&A event in Las Vegas, where she opened up about her life and choices following her marriage to the legendary Elvis Presley, spanning from 1967 to 1973. The audience had the opportunity to gain insights into her unique promise not to remarry during Elvis’s lifetime and the profound reasons behind her decision.

Priscilla shared a candid perspective on her post-Elvis life, revealing that she firmly believed he would have struggled to accept her remarrying. This promise, she noted, remained intact even after Elvis’s passing in 1977. In her own words, Priscilla explained, “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire, no one could ever match him.”

Their love story commenced at a party in West Germany back in 1959 when Priscilla was a mere 14 years old and Elvis, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, was 24. She fondly reminisced about the magnetism he exuded and the sharp sense of humor that endeared him to many. One story that stood out was when Elvis spotted a woman browsing cars at a dealership in Memphis. Without hesitation, he spontaneously purchased a brand-new blue Cadillac for her, a testament to his generosity and impulsiveness.

Priscilla emphasized Elvis’s compassionate and caring nature. He was known to offer assistance to anyone in need, whether it was providing financial support or covering medical expenses for those who found themselves in a tough spot.

Their remarkable love story has found its way to the silver screen in a new biopic titled “Priscilla,” thoughtfully directed by Sofia Coppola. The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, recreating the essence of their iconic romance. Priscilla Presley expressed her appreciation for Coppola’s honest portrayal of her life with Elvis. The biopic delves into the highs and lows of their relationship, capturing the complexities and nuances that defined their time together.