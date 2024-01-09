Aaoge Jab Tum: This is how Rashid Khan was convinced to sing the song

In a somber turn of events, the music industry bids farewell to the talented maestro, Rashid Khan, who breathed his last at the age of 55. Known for his enchanting rendition of ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ from the Bollywood film ‘Jab We Met,’ starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Khan’s legacy in the world of music remains indelible.

Composer Sandesh Shandilya, recognized for crafting the entire soundtrack of Imtiaz Ali’s debut feature film ‘Socha Na Tha’ in 2005, collaborated with Rashid Khan in a significant way for ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007. The soul-stirring track ‘Aaoge Jab Tum,’ penned by Faaiz Anwar and brought to life by Ustad Rashid Khan’s mesmerizing vocals, emerged as one of the most poignant and memorable pieces within the film’s soundtrack.

In a poignant revelation, Sandesh Shandilya had shared insights into the collaboration, highlighting the uniqueness that Rashid Khan brought to the composition. Shandilya expressed his unwavering belief that only a trained classical vocalist could truly do justice to the composition. He lauded Khan’s voice, describing it as possessing a sense of divinity acquired through years of riyaaz, or devoted practice.

Advertisement

Recalling the process of convincing Rashid Khan to lend his voice to ‘Aaoge Jab Tum,’ Shandilya shared a heartfelt anecdote. Despite Khan quoting a substantial fee for his services, Shandilya, with honesty and admiration, conveyed the financial constraints. However, he emphasized that Khan couldn’t refuse to sing the song, expressing his deep affection for the maestro. This plea, while initially met with resistance, eventually led to Khan agreeing to record the song in Kolkata after rehearsals in Mumbai.

The collaboration between Sandesh Shandilya and Ustad Rashid Khan resulted in a musical masterpiece that transcended the boundaries of cinema, leaving an everlasting impact on the hearts of music enthusiasts. As the industry mourns the loss of a remarkable talent, Rashid Khan’s contributions to the world of music, particularly through the timeless ‘Aaoge Jab Tum,’ will continue to echo through the corridors of Bollywood.