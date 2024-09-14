“Pralay Ayega”: ‘Tumbbad 2’ teaser OUT as the 2018 film makes historic re-release sale

After 6 years of its release, Rahi Anil Barve’s cult folk-horror ‘Tumbaad’ recently re-released in theatres. Achieving an impressive milestone, the opening day re-release collection beat the original first-day sale by a whopping 1 crore margin. While in 2018, its Friday collection was 65 lakhs, the first-day collection upon re-release boasts a staggering figure of 1.65 crores. Additionally,upon its initial release, the film produced and headlined by Soham Shah, was lauded by critics and fans alike. Over the years, it has become a cult horror film and has amassed a massive fanbase. Amid the historic success of the re-release, the makers have announced the awaited sequel ‘Tumbbad 2’ after 6 years.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Sohum announced the sequel with a tantalising teaser. The video features the 2018 film’s characters – Vinayak and his son Pandurang. A voiceover by Sohum Shah teases, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega…darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega (Time moves in circles. What happened in the past will return again… The door will reopen).” To this, his son’s character asks, “Yeh, wapas khulega toh Hastar bhi fir ayega? (If it opens again, will Hastar return?). Ending the trailer on a high, Shah responds, “Pralay, Pralay ayega (cataclysm will come).”

Exuding dark and ominous vibes, the teaser has set social media ablaze as fans await further details in anticipation. Meanwhile, given the success of the first film, netizens have high expectations for the sequel. It is expected to be grander and more intense.

In a statement by Shah’s PR team, they shared their plans for the sequel film. “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us. And to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

The 2018 hit, ‘Tumbbad’ chronicled the story of Vinayak and his son who embarked on a herculean mission. He descends into greed and obsession with acquiring Hastar’s (a monster who is never to be worshipped) cursed wealth. As they are determined to find what they seek, they face catastrophic consequences.

Meanwhile, ‘Tumbbad’ became the first Indian film to screen at the Venice International Film Festival with its premiere at the 75th edition. Developed on a budget of 5 crores, it collected around 15 crores on its initial release. Moreover, the film received 8 nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, and took home 3 prestigious awards.