‘Tumbbad’ actor Sohum Shah credits Shah Rukh Khan for his success

Actor-producer Sohum Shah has delivered several critically acclaimed titles. Known for his grasp on method acting, he has starred in projects like ‘Ship of Theseus,’ ‘Dahaad,’ and ‘Talvar’ among others. His most prominent role was in ‘Tumbbad’ which he also produced. The title is a cult classic in the genre of mythological horror and boasts a solid fanbase. Recently, the actor-producer credited Shah Rukh Khan for his success in the film industry.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the interviewer probed if Sohum Shah is inspired by Bollywood’s Badshah, SRK. To this, Sohum iterated his appreciation for the star and stated that wherever he is today, it is because of Shah Rukh.

He said, “Mai toh yahan hu Shah Rukh Khan saab k vajah se aur mai toh ye boht jagah kehta hu ki jiss insaan me Shah Rukh Khan ka 5 percent bhi nhi hai, usse jeene ka bhi koi haq nhi hai.” (I am here because of Shah Rukh Khan sir, and I always say that a person who doesn’t even have 5 percent of SRK in them doesn’t have the right to live).

As the conversation progressed, he also expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. “Bachchan Saab ka jo kaam haina, mujhey lagta hai vo koi match kar he nhi sakta. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan legacy hai.” (No one can match Bachchan sir’s filmography. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have an unmatched legacy).

On the work front, Sohum is gearing up for the release of his psychological thriller, ‘Crazxy.’ The film focuses on Sohum’s character Abhimanyu Sood. He is a successful surgeon who is pitted in a race against time when his daughter gets kidnapped. Within a short span, Abhimanyu has to arrange a staggering ransom for her release. Girish Kohli has helmed the awaited thriller. Meanwhile, the film also features Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad in key roles.

