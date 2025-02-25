Ajay Devgn & Kajol celebrate 26 years of marriage with a sweet throwback post

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, are celebrating 26 years of togetherness today. Marking the special occasion, Ajay took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post that has fans showering them with love.

The actor posted a nostalgic throwback picture with Kajol, followed by an animated image, captioning it, “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in an intimate ceremony away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. The couple shares two children—daughter Nysa and son Yug.

While they continue to be one of Bollywood’s power couples, both Ajay and Kajol have been making waves in their respective careers.

Ajay was last seen in ‘Azaad’, a gripping period drama set in pre-independence India. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film showcases him as a rebel warrior, deeply connected with his trusted horse. ‘Azaad’ hit theatres on January 17, 2025, and received a positive response from audiences.

The actor also starred in ‘Singham Again’, the much-anticipated addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film, which clashed with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ during the Diwali 2024 release, proved to be a box office success despite the competition.

Meanwhile, Kajol impressed audiences with her role in ‘Do Patti’, a thriller set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand. Directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and penned by Kanika Dhillon, the film follows a determined cop, played by Kajol, on a quest to uncover the truth behind an attempted murder case.

Adding to the intrigue, Kriti Sanon portrays twin sisters entangled in the mystery, making ‘Do Patti’ her first double-role film. The project also features Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a complex web of love and secrets.

Produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, ‘Do Patti’ has been widely praised, further cementing Kajol’s versatility as an actress.